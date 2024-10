Airtel Clarifies Position on SATCOM Spectrum Acquisition Amid IMC 2024 Controversy

Airtel has firmly denied allegations suggesting a change in its stance regarding spectrum allocation for satellite communication companies, including international players like Elon Musk's Starlink. The dispute arose after Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, addressed the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, inaugurated recently. Mittal stated that SATCOM firms should acquire spectrum in the same manner as traditional telecom operators.

Mittal, responding to an ANI query, referenced a prior statement from Airtel, asserting that the company had written to the Department of Telecom six months ago, maintaining its original stance. The March 2024 letter outlined support for administrative spectrum allocation for SATCOM firms under specific conditions, such as servicing remote areas or disaster scenarios.

Airtel affirmed its support of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which includes SATCOM within its spectrum provision framework. The company emphasized SATCOM's role as a complementary service to terrestrial communications, especially in underserved regions.

