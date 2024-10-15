Bank of America's Economic Squeeze: Earnings Resilience Despite Profit Dip

Bank of America reported a dip in third-quarter profits as increased payouts to retain deposits impacted its bottom line. However, the bank's performance surpassed estimates, attributed to robust investment banking and trading operations.

Notably, investment banking fees soared 18% to $1.4 billion, marking a resurgence in activity driven by improved client confidence. CEO Brian Moynihan praised the "solid" earnings, highlighting growth in investment banking, asset management, and sales and trading revenue.

The report comes as shares rose 1% in premarket trading, reflecting similar earnings trends from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. With ongoing payoff of business investments, BofA anticipates potential growth spurred by recent Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)