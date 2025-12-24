U.S. Strengthens Global Health Partnerships with $2.3 Billion MOUs

The United States has taken significant strides in global health by signing four memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Madagascar, Sierra Leone, Botswana, and Ethiopia, totaling nearly $2.3 billion. The State Department announced the new agreements on Tuesday, highlighting the financial commitment from both the U.S. and recipient countries.

According to the State Department, the U.S. is set to contribute almost $1.4 billion, while the partner nations will co-invest over $900 million. Each MOU includes specific benchmarks, strict timelines, and stipulated consequences for nonperformance, ensuring that the assistance effectively tackles priority disease threats.

These MOUs are designed not only to deliver results in combating health issues but also to minimize long-term reliance on U.S. support. The collaboration marks a critical move towards sustainable health solutions in these partner countries, fostering both development and independence in global health initiatives.