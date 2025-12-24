Diplomatic Standoff: Iran and US Clash Over Nuclear Deal at UN Security Council

At a United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday, both Iran and the United States pledged to pursue diplomacy. However, significant divisions persist between the Trump administration and Tehran regarding a nuclear deal.

Negotiations had been scheduled to resume post-Israel conflict but were stalled; Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected direct talks. The UN's Iranian Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, reiterated Iran's dedication to diplomacy but urged Western nations to restore trust.

The US, represented by Morgan Ortagus, expressed willingness for formal discussions. However, Tehran's nuclear enrichment remains a contentious issue. Renewed UN sanctions and growing uranium enrichment in Iran exacerbate tensions, threatening a diplomatic resolution.