Left Menu

New Zealand Gears Up for T20 Series Against India: A Prelude to World Cup Challenge

Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and Matt Henry are fit for New Zealand's T20 series against India, a warm-up for the World Cup. Santner and Henry are easing back from injuries, while Jamieson returns to action. Devon Conway rejoins to complete the squad for subcontinent challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 06:06 IST
New Zealand Gears Up for T20 Series Against India: A Prelude to World Cup Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's cricket team, led by white ball captain Mitchell Santner, is set to face India in a high-stakes Twenty20 series. This tour acts as a crucial preparation for the upcoming World Cup scheduled next year. Santner, who had been sidelined with a groin strain, will sit out the one-day internationals in India but will return to lead the team in five T20 matches.

Injuries have been a concern for the Kiwis, with Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson managing their recoveries. Henry is absent from ​the West Indies series due to a calf injury, and Jamieson, kept out of recent tests, returns to the lineup. Rising talents Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes, who impressed in their debut seasons, are also on board.

Further changes in the roster include Devon Conway cutting short his South Africa league stint to join the squad. Coach Rob Walter emphasized the importance of acclimating players to subcontinental conditions, which differ significantly from New Zealand's. The World Cup group stage will see New Zealand pitched against South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, and the UAE.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025