Left Menu

Colorado Mother Extradited on Double Murder Charges: A Custody Dispute Tragedy

Kimberlee Singler, 37, returned to the U.S. from Britain, faces charges of first-degree murder for allegedly killing her two children amid a custody dispute. Extradited after fleeing to London, Singler claims innocence, blaming an intruder. Her surviving daughter initially backed this claim but later recanted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 24-12-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 06:14 IST
Colorado Mother Extradited on Double Murder Charges: A Custody Dispute Tragedy
  • Country:
  • United States

A Colorado woman accused of murdering her two young children during a custody dispute has been extradited from Britain to the United States. Kimberlee Singler, 37, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, following the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Authorities arrested Singler in London after she fled Colorado, where her children were found dead by police. Initially considered a victim due to her own injuries, Singler later became the prime suspect when her surviving daughter changed her statement. Investigators uncovered inconsistencies in Singler's account of an intruder committing the crime.

The case has garnered significant attention in both countries, with Singler battling extradition due to concerns over human rights laws. A U.S. judge ultimately rejected her appeal, leading to her return to Colorado. Singler's legal journey continues as she awaits trial, which will determine the validity of the charges she vehemently denies.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025