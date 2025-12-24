Colorado Mother Extradited on Double Murder Charges: A Custody Dispute Tragedy

A Colorado woman accused of murdering her two young children during a custody dispute has been extradited from Britain to the United States. Kimberlee Singler, 37, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, following the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Authorities arrested Singler in London after she fled Colorado, where her children were found dead by police. Initially considered a victim due to her own injuries, Singler later became the prime suspect when her surviving daughter changed her statement. Investigators uncovered inconsistencies in Singler's account of an intruder committing the crime.

The case has garnered significant attention in both countries, with Singler battling extradition due to concerns over human rights laws. A U.S. judge ultimately rejected her appeal, leading to her return to Colorado. Singler's legal journey continues as she awaits trial, which will determine the validity of the charges she vehemently denies.