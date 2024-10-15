RECPDCL Hands Over Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission Project to Power Grid Corporation of India

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a subsidiary of REC Limited under the Ministry of Power, officially handed over the Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on October 15, 2024, in Gurugram. The transfer marks a key step in the development of a major transmission project in Rajasthan.

PGCIL emerged as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) for the project through a Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, conducted by RECPDCL as the Bid Process Coordinator (BPC). The project will be developed on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate & Transfer) basis, with completion targeted within 24 months.

Project Details

The Rajasthan-IV H-1 transmission project involves the establishment of major substation infrastructure, including:

765/400 kV (2x1500 MVA), 400/220 kV (2x500 MVA), and 220/132 kV (3x200 MVA) Kurawar sub-station

Installation of 2x330 MVAR 765 kV Bus Reactors and 1x125 MVAR 420 kV Bus Reactor

Associated transmission lines and supporting works for efficient power transfer

This infrastructure is expected to bolster the transmission network in Rajasthan, enhancing grid stability and reliability while supporting future power demands in the region.

Formal Handover Ceremony

The SPV handover was carried out by Shri T.S.C. Bosh, CEO of RECPDCL, to Shri Satyaprakash Dash, Company Secretary of PGCIL. Senior officials from RECPDCL, PGCIL, and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL) were present at the ceremony, marking the significant milestone in India’s power sector development.

Strategic Importance of the Project

The development of this transmission project will significantly strengthen the power transmission network, particularly in Rajasthan, which has seen a surge in power generation capacity, especially in renewable energy. It will also facilitate better connectivity across regional grids, ensuring reliable power supply to industries, households, and businesses. This project is part of India's larger push towards upgrading its energy infrastructure to meet growing power demands and enhance energy security.

Power Grid Corporation of India, one of the largest power transmission companies in the world, is expected to leverage its extensive expertise in delivering complex transmission projects. The company will operate the project under the BOOT model, ensuring timely delivery and operational excellence while also complying with India’s regulatory framework for energy transmission.

Boost to India's Power Sector

As part of the government’s efforts to modernize and expand India’s transmission network, this project reflects the critical role of public-private partnerships and competitive bidding in ensuring efficient development of vital infrastructure. The project is expected to boost economic growth in the region by improving energy access and reducing transmission losses, ultimately supporting the country's ambitious energy goals.