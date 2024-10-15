Piyush Goyal Marks PM GatiShakti's 3rd Anniversary with Nationwide Expansion
Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the district-level implementation of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan in 27 aspirational districts, aiming to cover 750 districts in 18 months. The initiative emphasizes the integration of advanced technologies to enhance infrastructure planning and social development across India.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has marked the third anniversary of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan by unveiling its district-level implementation across 27 aspirational districts in India. The plan is set to expand to over 750 districts within the next 18 months, he revealed on Tuesday.
Goyal also announced guidelines for preparing city logistics plans to help cities tailor their logistics strategies. He emphasized that the National Master Plan is a faster, more efficient, and cost-effective tool for creating world-class infrastructure, gaining global recognition for India's timely and resilient infrastructure development.
The minister stressed the importance of integrating geospatial technologies in transforming India's connectivity landscape under the GatiShakti Plan. He lauded the BISAG-N team's efforts, highlighting the GIS-enabled platform's capability to reduce expenses and improve planning. Goyal noted the plan's role in multiplying economic growth and expanding social infrastructure under the 'Area Development Approach' to enhance living standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
