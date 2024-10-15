Rail Chaupal: Enhancing Train Journeys with Passenger Feedback

In a novel initiative, Delhi's Divisional Railway Manager, Sukhvinder Singh, engaged directly with train passengers through 'Rail Chaupal' at New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday. He received commendations from several travelers regarding the cleanliness and facilities provided.

This effort aligns with the Railway Ministry's directive for rail divisions nationwide to hold 'Rail Chaupal' sessions aimed at passenger feedback and complaint resolution. Launched under the Special Campaign 4.0, which runs throughout October 2024, this initiative focuses on enhancing passenger experiences.

Railway officials emphasized the campaign's theme, 'Swachhata Hi Sanskar Hai,' underscoring the belief that dialogue can resolve issues. Passengers shared positive feedback, particularly on the station's cleanliness, despite it being among the busiest in India. Authorities thanked passengers for their efforts in maintaining cleanliness and invited further suggestions for improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)