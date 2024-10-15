Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident on Odisha Highway

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, two individuals lost their lives when a truck struck their motorcycle from behind in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The accident occurred near Rathia Chhak on the busy NH-16 highway within the Dharmasala police station jurisdiction.

The victims, Bulu Singh and his friend Rabindra Singh from Mayurbhanj district, were returning home after official duties in Bhubaneswar when the unfortunate event happened. Police have registered a case and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)