Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident on Odisha Highway
Two individuals, identified as Bulu Singh and Rabindra Singh, were tragically killed in a road accident in Odisha's Jajpur district. The incident occurred when a truck collided with their motorcycle on NH-16. Police have launched an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.
In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, two individuals lost their lives when a truck struck their motorcycle from behind in Odisha's Jajpur district.
The accident occurred near Rathia Chhak on the busy NH-16 highway within the Dharmasala police station jurisdiction.
The victims, Bulu Singh and his friend Rabindra Singh from Mayurbhanj district, were returning home after official duties in Bhubaneswar when the unfortunate event happened. Police have registered a case and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.
