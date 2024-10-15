Left Menu

DPIIT Delays Quality Control Order 2024 Implementation for Enhanced Industry Adaptation

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has postponed the implementation of the Quality Control Order 2024 to address industry challenges. New relaxations include exemptions for micro-enterprises, legacy stock, and imports. The updated timeline aims to boost India's manufacturing quality and economic self-reliance.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced on Tuesday the postponement of the Quality Control Order (QCO), 2024, following industry consultations to tackle implementation concerns. The revised QCO focuses on cookware, utensils, and cans, and includes certain relaxations to ease business operations and ensure compliance with high-quality standards.

One notable relaxation exempts micro-enterprises registered on the Udyam portal, with investment and turnover below Rs 25 lakh and Rs 2 crore respectively, from adhering to the QCO. Additionally, manufacturers gain a six-month period to clear existing stock, and a provision allows the import of cans filled with various substances.

The updated implementation deadline for the QCO is set for April 1, 2025, affecting large and medium-scale manufacturers. For smaller enterprises, the dates extend to July 1, 2025, and October 1, 2025. This schedule aims to help domestic manufacturers meet quality standards, driving self-reliance and elevating India's reputation as a premium manufacturing hub.

