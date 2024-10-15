Shree Cement's Ras Plant Achieves NABL Accreditation

Shree Cement's Ras plant in Rajasthan has smashed a major milestone, securing a prestigious NABL accreditation for its laboratory.

This development marks a critical step in the company's journey to uphold high-quality assurance standards at Asia's largest single-location cement manufacturing facility.

With this accreditation, Shree Cement underscores its commitment to maintaining the safety, performance, and durability of its cement batches, aligning with the utmost industry standards.

