Shree Cement's Ras Plant Achieves NABL Accreditation

Shree Cement's Ras plant in Rajasthan, Asia's largest single-location cement facility, has received NABL accreditation, marking a significant milestone in maintaining high-quality standards. This accreditation demonstrates the company's dedication to producing top-quality cement, ensuring safety, performance, and durability in every produce batch.
Updated: 15-10-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:33 IST
India
