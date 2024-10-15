Left Menu

Shree Cement's Ras Plant Achieves NABL Accreditation

Shree Cement's Ras plant in Rajasthan, Asia's largest single-location cement facility, has received NABL accreditation, marking a significant milestone in maintaining high-quality standards. This accreditation demonstrates the company's dedication to producing top-quality cement, ensuring safety, performance, and durability in every produce batch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

This development marks a critical step in the company's journey to uphold high-quality assurance standards at Asia's largest single-location cement manufacturing facility.

With this accreditation, Shree Cement underscores its commitment to maintaining the safety, performance, and durability of its cement batches, aligning with the utmost industry standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

