LISA 2025: Elevating Safety Standards in India's Lifting Industry

The Lifting India - Safety Awards 2025 (LISA 2025) is positioning itself as a groundbreaking event in the lifting industry, aiming to recognize the paramount efforts of companies and individuals dedicated to advancing safety standards. Scheduled to unfold on May 23, 2025, at Mumbai's esteemed Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, this inaugural event is set to honor pioneering industry leaders who champion safety culture and implement vital precautionary measures at construction sites nationwide.

This significant occasion is organized by the InspireSafety Foundation, led by DK Jamdar, former Deputy Director of DISH Maharashtra. LISA 2025 celebrates organizations whose safety endeavors have notably decreased construction site risks and accidents. Under the stewardship of Shri Devidas Gore, Director of Global Community Care and ex-Director DISH Maharashtra, the event will bring the industry's achievements to the forefront.

Invitations have been extended to key figures, including Shri Akash Fundkar, Minister of Labour, Maharashtra, and Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who are anticipated to attend as Chief Guests. Additional dignitaries and celebrated Indian actress Bhagyashree will lend prestige to the event. The first LISA Awards in September 2023 laid a robust foundation, enhancing the focus on workplace safety excellence within the lifting sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)