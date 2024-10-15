Left Menu

Cash Is Just a Domain Away: How Unique Web Domains Boost Local Economies

Many countries are benefiting financially from their unique top-level web domains. Anguilla, Tuvalu, Libya, Montenegro, and Colombia have leveraged the demand for these domains ending in .ai, .tv, .ly, .me, and .co respectively, generating significant income despite not being related to traditional internet culture.

Updated: 15-10-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:43 IST
The global demand for unique top-level web domains is presenting financial opportunities for several countries, as highlighted by Anguilla's recent revenue boost from its .ai domain, which coincides with a surge in interest in artificial intelligence. However, Anguilla is not alone in this digital windfall.

Tuvalu, a small Pacific nation, earns substantial royalties from its .tv domain. This has become particularly lucrative following licensing deals with platforms like Twitch.tv. Similarly, Libya, a country often not associated with digital innovation, has monetized its .ly domain, widely sought after for domain hacks by English-speaking web services like Bitly and Parse.ly.

Meanwhile, Montenegro's .me domain is attractive to individuals for personal branding, and Colombia's .co domain, distinct from the common .com, boasts over 2 million registrations, utilized by tech giants like Amazon and Google. These trends illustrate how countries leverage digital real estate to boost their economies.

