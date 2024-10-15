Cash Is Just a Domain Away: How Unique Web Domains Boost Local Economies

The global demand for unique top-level web domains is presenting financial opportunities for several countries, as highlighted by Anguilla's recent revenue boost from its .ai domain, which coincides with a surge in interest in artificial intelligence. However, Anguilla is not alone in this digital windfall.

Tuvalu, a small Pacific nation, earns substantial royalties from its .tv domain. This has become particularly lucrative following licensing deals with platforms like Twitch.tv. Similarly, Libya, a country often not associated with digital innovation, has monetized its .ly domain, widely sought after for domain hacks by English-speaking web services like Bitly and Parse.ly.

Meanwhile, Montenegro's .me domain is attractive to individuals for personal branding, and Colombia's .co domain, distinct from the common .com, boasts over 2 million registrations, utilized by tech giants like Amazon and Google. These trends illustrate how countries leverage digital real estate to boost their economies.

