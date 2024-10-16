Chilean Walnuts Bring Festive Cheer to India
Chilean walnuts have made their way to India, offering high-quality, fresh nuts for the festive season. With superior natural conditions, Chile produces top-notch walnuts, and India has become their largest market. Marketing efforts aim to broaden consumer access during India's festive period through retail and online platforms.
New Delhi: As the festive season approaches, Chilean walnuts are hitting the Indian markets, enhancing the celebratory flavors. The association of Chilean walnut growers and exporters, ChileNut, alongside ProChile, has initiated the new season of exports to India, providing premium quality nuts to consumers just in time for the festivities.
The strategic location of Chile in the southern hemisphere aligns perfectly with India's walnut harvest season, giving Indian consumers access to fresh produce when other sources are scarce. Recognized worldwide for their excellent attributes, Chilean walnuts boast a light color, fresh quality, and high yield. A significant milestone has been reached as India emerges as the largest consumer market for these nuts.
Jorge Loyola, the Trade Commissioner at ProChile, emphasized Chile's unique natural geography, which includes optimal growing conditions protected by the Andes, Pacific Ocean, Atacama Desert, and Antarctica. Sumit Saran, the In-Country Marketing Representative for Chilean Walnuts, highlighted the counter-seasonal advantage of Chile's harvest. These walnuts, harvested between May and July, reach India by August, aligning with the country's festive calendar. The marketing strategy targets both retail and e-commerce platforms to meet rising demand.
