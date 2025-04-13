Left Menu

Political Tensions Stir in Maharashtra's Ruling Alliance

Amidst internal tensions in Maharashtra's ruling alliance, Shiv Sena is unhappy over ministry files stuck with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar defended Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde. Speculations arise following Amit Shah's visit, highlighting possible discontent with CM Devendra Fadnavis reversing past decisions.

In the midst of growing tensions within the ruling alliance of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has expressed dissatisfaction over files related to its ministries being stalled with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who handles the finance portfolio.

Amid speculations and discussions, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar stepped forward on Sunday to defend Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister; he downplayed the alleged grievances and emphasized Shinde's direct approach to resolving concerns without involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During Shah's recent visit to Maharashtra, which included a commemorative event at Raigad Fort, political chatter has intensified, especially since CM Devendra Fadnavis reportedly reversed several of Shinde's earlier decisions, adding to the Shiv Sena's unease.

