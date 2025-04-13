Left Menu

India's Fintech Future: Opportunities for Growth and Innovation

India's fintech space is set for significant growth over the next two decades. MobiKwik Co-Founder Upasana Taku highlights opportunities for expanding digital payments, credit, and insurance, especially for underserved populations. As the sector evolves, innovation, diversification, and adaptability will be key to thriving amid challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MobiKwik Co-Founder Upasana Taku has outlined the remarkable growth potential in India's fintech industry, emphasizing the untapped opportunities in digital payments and expanding financial services to underserved markets.

The digital payments provider, which has already achieved a substantial user base, is now focused on driving profitability and fostering innovation. With the majority of Indians still reliant on cash, MobiKwik aims to tap into this vast market. Taku cites support from government and policymakers as pivotal in facilitating this growth.

Despite challenges presented by global macroeconomic shifts, Taku remains optimistic, highlighting the importance of adapting to changes and diversifying business models. While MobiKwik faced setbacks in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company is reorienting its strategy towards robust and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

