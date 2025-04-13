Political Tensions Rise Amid Allegations of 'Appeasement Tactics' in Murshidabad and Karnataka

BJP leader P C Mohan has raised concerns, alleging that Hindus are being compelled to leave the violence-plagued Murshidabad district in West Bengal due to the state's 'dangerous politics of appeasement.' He warned that Karnataka could witness comparable unrest if the Congress continues with its reservation policy for Muslims.

Mohan criticized Karnataka Congress's decision to provide a 4 percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, labeling it an 'appeasement tactic' that could lead to similar outcomes as in Murshidabad. His comments were accompanied by a video purportedly showing people evacuating Murshidabad amidst the ongoing violence.

The unrest in Murshidabad follows violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in three fatalities. Additionally, the recent passage of the 'Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025' fuels the debate, with the bill awaiting the Governor's approval to become law.

(With inputs from agencies.)