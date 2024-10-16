Left Menu

Bomb Scare Forces Akasa Air Flight to Return to Delhi

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru returned to Delhi due to a bomb threat scare. The plane, carrying 180 passengers, safely landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Authorities have not found any suspicious materials, and all safety measures were executed by both the airline and local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight, carrying over 180 individuals, made a return to New Delhi following a bomb scare, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Flight QP1335 landed safely back at the Delhi airport as authorities declared an emergency following the threat. Safety protocols were diligently executed to safeguard passengers and crew.

Recent days have seen nearly a dozen Indian flights receiving bomb threats, but authorities reassure nothing suspicious has been detected. In this incident, passengers deplaned swiftly and safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

