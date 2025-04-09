Bihar's Police Raids Turn Violent Amid Series of Attacks and Political Controversies

In a recent raid in Bihar's Sasaram district, four police officers sustained injuries after being attacked by unidentified individuals, officials have confirmed.

Constable Rajender Singh, a member of the raiding party, revealed that the assault took place in Muradabad village, resulting in injuries to four officers while further information is still being gathered.

This comes in the wake of previous incidents, including the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh and attacks on police during Holi celebrations. In a related political controversy, RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav was criticized after a viral video showed his bodyguard dancing under Yadav's instruction.

