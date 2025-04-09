Controversial Remarks Lead to Police Action Against Expelled BJP MLA

Basanagouda Yatnal, an expelled BJP MLA, has been booked by police under charges of promoting enmity between communities. This action follows his contentious remarks about Prophet Mohammed at a Rama Navami celebration.

His statements suggested some Hindus were attempting to be more Muslim than Muslims themselves. Consequently, Mohammed Hannan lodged a complaint, leading Vijayapura police to book Yatnal for insulting religious beliefs and disseminating false information.

Formerly a member of BJP, Yatnal, who was expelled for anti-party activities, criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and expressed unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating the need for Hindu unity and asserting his continued loyalty to BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)