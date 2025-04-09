Kerala CM Unfazed by SFIO Action Against Daughter
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed indifference towards the SFIO's action against his daughter in an alleged illegal payment scandal. Emphasizing the court's handling of the case, Vijayan criticized the political motives behind the investigation, while affirming the legality of transactions associated with his daughter's IT firm.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed concerns over the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's (SFIO) investigation into alleged illegal payments involving his daughter. He expressed confidence that the matter, currently in court, would be resolved legally, and downplayed the political implications of the probe.
During a press conference, Vijayan alleged that the investigation was a targeted move against him, stating, "I know you want my blood, but you will not get it easily." Despite mounting pressure and media inquiries, he maintained his stance and refused to resign.
Vijayan also highlighted that income tax and GST had been duly paid on the transactions in question, involving his daughter's IT firm and the private mining company CMRL, dismissing claims of financial impropriety.
