Tragedy Strikes in Sarsenda: Father and Sons Perish in Tractor Accident
A tragic accident in Sarsenda village claimed the lives of a father and his two sons when a tractor trolley carrying laborers overturned. More than a dozen were injured as the vehicle plunged into a drain. The victims were rushed to a hospital where three were pronounced dead.
A tragic accident unfolded in Sarsenda village as a tractor trolley carrying laborers overturned. The calamitous incident claimed the lives of a father and his two sons.
The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Gursarai police station when the vehicle toppled into a drain. The victims were residents of Lalitpur.
Superintendent of Police (Rural), Gopi Nath Soni, reported that over a dozen individuals were injured and quickly transported to a hospital, with three tragically declared dead upon arrival. The deceased have been identified and the bodies sent for post-mortem.
