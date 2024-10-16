Expanding Horizons: HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, and SECL's Strategic Developments

HDFC Bank has set a significant milestone by inaugurating its first branch in Singapore, following the acquisition of a wholesale banking license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. This expansion signals the bank's growing international presence, now boasting five foreign outlets.

In a bid to enhance its digital footprint, Mahindra Finance has joined forces with CRM giant Salesforce to create new loan origination software specifically tailored for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs). This move is expected to significantly boost lending capabilities for the non-bank lender.

SECL, a subsidiary of Coal India, proudly announced its fourth AMRIT pharmacy, aiming to provide essential medicines at subsidized rates. This initiative is set to benefit individuals in tribal and rural regions by increasing healthcare accessibility.

