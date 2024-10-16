Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Navigates Tax Hits and Expands Electric Portfolio Amid Q2 Profit Dip

Bajaj Auto reported a 31% decline in Q2 profit, impacted by increased expenses and a deferred tax provision. Despite a rise in operations revenue and unit sales, the company faced a higher tax rate on debt mutual funds. Bajaj plans further investment in its electric and Brazil operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:06 IST
Bajaj Auto Navigates Tax Hits and Expands Electric Portfolio Amid Q2 Profit Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto reported a 31% decline in profit after tax for Q2, with figures dropping to Rs 1,385 crore from Rs 2,020 crore in the same period last year. This downturn is attributed to increased expenses and a one-time deferred tax hit.

The company's revenue from operations rose significantly to Rs 13,247 crore, although expenses mounted to Rs 10,767.22 crore. The increase in tax provisions was due to a withdrawal of the government's indexation benefit, effectively doubling the tax rate on debt mutual funds.

Nevertheless, Bajaj Auto plans to bolster its electric vehicle lineup with new Chetak models and expand Brazilian operations, signaling optimism for future growth despite current financial hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024