Bomb Threat Crisis: 19 Flights Targeted in 3 Days

Nineteen flights were targeted with bomb threats over three days, causing disruptions and diversions across airlines in India. The threats, later deemed hoaxes, involved major carriers like IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India Express. Authorities successfully ensured passenger safety, conducting thorough checks and isolating affected aircraft.

  India

In a span of just three days, a total of 19 flights have been subjected to bomb threats, prompting widespread safety measures and causing significant diversions, as confirmed by officials.

Starting Monday, bomb threats have been issued to nine flights within a 24-hour period. Despite initial fears, these threats have been classified as hoaxes after necessary checks.

Airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India Express were affected, with various flights rerouted and passengers safely disembarked. Authorities have been quick to respond, ensuring rigorous security procedures are followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

