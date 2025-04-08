Left Menu

Navigating Tariffs: U.S. Economic Strategy Under Trump

White House economic adviser Stephen Miran urges countries to propose lowering trade barriers to the U.S. to escape high tariffs. Highlighting the importance of services and manufacturing, Miran indicates ongoing economic adjustments and emphasizes Trump's role as the final decision-maker in trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:16 IST
Stephen Miran, a White House economic adviser, is urging countries to negotiate lower trade barriers with the U.S. to evade hefty tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Miran made these comments during an event hosted by the think tank, Hudson Institute, stressing that services, a strong point for the U.S., and manufacturing require rebalancing.

He was questioned about Trump's directives to Secretary Scott Bessent to negotiate with Japan before tariffs kick in on April 9. Miran was non-committal about whether any agreement could be reached by then, noting Trump's historical success in trade deals, including with China, but emphasizing that the president would make the ultimate decision.

Miran noted conflicting views among Trump's advisers but downplayed their significance, suggesting that disagreements can lead to better arguments. Addressing economic adjustments, he admitted these would take time given the pending deregulation and tax cuts. He praised the administration's progress but acknowledged the need for substantial ongoing work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

