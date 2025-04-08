Breaking Ground: US-Iran Direct Nuclear Talks Initiated

In a surprising development, President Donald Trump has revealed the commencement of direct negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. This announcement comes after Iranian officials had initially rebuffed efforts towards direct discussions.

While the talks officially begin on Saturday, Trump expressed optimism, stating that a successful deal would be beneficial for all parties involved. This move is significant given Iran's previous stance and regional tensions.

Trump has consistently voiced a preference for diplomacy over military action. During his tenure, the US exited the 2015 nuclear agreement, imposing strict sanctions, which led to Iran surpassing its limits on uranium enrichment. Western powers suspect Iran's intentions, while Tehran claims its nuclear activities are for civilian purposes.

