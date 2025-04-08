Left Menu

Garth Greenwell's Triumph with 'Small Rain': A Literary Masterpiece

Garth Greenwell's novel 'Small Rain' won the PEN/Faulkner Award for its powerful narrative on illness and identity, impressing judges with its precise language. The award grants $15,000 to Greenwell, while finalists, including Pemi Aguda and Danzy Senna, receive $5,000 each. Past winners include literary giants Philip Roth and Ann Patchett.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:19 IST
Garth Greenwell's Triumph with 'Small Rain': A Literary Masterpiece
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Garth Greenwell's remarkable novel 'Small Rain,' exploring themes of illness, mortality, and the essence of art, clinched the prestigious PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. The judges hailed Greenwell's narrative as a visceral portrayal conveyed through precise language.

Winning the award brings Greenwell a $15,000 cash prize, while finalists including Pemi Aguda and Danzy Senna each receive $5,000. The PEN/Faulkner Award has a respected history, dating back to its establishment in 1981 and named after Nobel laureate William Faulkner.

Previous honorees of this distinguished award feature acclaimed authors like Philip Roth, Ann Patchett, and Yiyun Li, highlighting Greenwell's achievement as part of a celebrated literary tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025