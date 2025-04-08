Garth Greenwell's Triumph with 'Small Rain': A Literary Masterpiece
Garth Greenwell's novel 'Small Rain' won the PEN/Faulkner Award for its powerful narrative on illness and identity, impressing judges with its precise language. The award grants $15,000 to Greenwell, while finalists, including Pemi Aguda and Danzy Senna, receive $5,000 each. Past winners include literary giants Philip Roth and Ann Patchett.
On Monday, Garth Greenwell's remarkable novel 'Small Rain,' exploring themes of illness, mortality, and the essence of art, clinched the prestigious PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. The judges hailed Greenwell's narrative as a visceral portrayal conveyed through precise language.
Winning the award brings Greenwell a $15,000 cash prize, while finalists including Pemi Aguda and Danzy Senna each receive $5,000. The PEN/Faulkner Award has a respected history, dating back to its establishment in 1981 and named after Nobel laureate William Faulkner.
Previous honorees of this distinguished award feature acclaimed authors like Philip Roth, Ann Patchett, and Yiyun Li, highlighting Greenwell's achievement as part of a celebrated literary tradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI can diagnose your illness, but don’t trust it like a doctor
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Opposition's Historical Narrative
Humans, machines and mayhem: Why cybersecurity needs a new identity playbook
Ramaphosa Rebukes Persecution Claims as 'False Narrative'
Passport Identity Crisis: Transgender Rights Under Threat