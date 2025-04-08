Garth Greenwell's Triumph with 'Small Rain': A Literary Masterpiece

On Monday, Garth Greenwell's remarkable novel 'Small Rain,' exploring themes of illness, mortality, and the essence of art, clinched the prestigious PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. The judges hailed Greenwell's narrative as a visceral portrayal conveyed through precise language.

Winning the award brings Greenwell a $15,000 cash prize, while finalists including Pemi Aguda and Danzy Senna each receive $5,000. The PEN/Faulkner Award has a respected history, dating back to its establishment in 1981 and named after Nobel laureate William Faulkner.

Previous honorees of this distinguished award feature acclaimed authors like Philip Roth, Ann Patchett, and Yiyun Li, highlighting Greenwell's achievement as part of a celebrated literary tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)