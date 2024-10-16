Aviation Under Siege: Tackling Bomb Threats in Indian Skies

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the alarming situation of bomb threats targeting Indian airlines, emphasizing the government's proactive measures. During recent disturbances, 19 domestic flights received threats, later confirmed as hoaxes.

In a decisive move, Mumbai authorities apprehended a minor linked to threats against three specific flights. Naidu assured the public that all responsible for such disruptions would be identified and prosecuted as law enforcement agencies actively pursue these cases.

The minister asserted the country's commitment to maintaining top-tier security standards, stressing passenger safety as a primary concern while vigilantly monitoring ongoing developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)