Aviation Under Siege: Tackling Bomb Threats in Indian Skies
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the government's vigilance following multiple bomb threats to Indian flights. Authorities have arrested a minor for issuing threats and actively continue investigations. Ensuring passenger safety and high security standards remains a top priority.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the alarming situation of bomb threats targeting Indian airlines, emphasizing the government's proactive measures. During recent disturbances, 19 domestic flights received threats, later confirmed as hoaxes.
In a decisive move, Mumbai authorities apprehended a minor linked to threats against three specific flights. Naidu assured the public that all responsible for such disruptions would be identified and prosecuted as law enforcement agencies actively pursue these cases.
The minister asserted the country's commitment to maintaining top-tier security standards, stressing passenger safety as a primary concern while vigilantly monitoring ongoing developments.
