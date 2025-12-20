Boeing Seeks Emissions Waiver for 777F Freighter Sales

Boeing is seeking a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to permit the sale of an additional 35 Boeing 777F freighters. The company highlights strong client demand and a delay in certification for its next-generation plane as reasons for this request.

The upcoming emissions regulations, effective from 2028, are creating complications for Boeing, as the new 777-8 Freighter will not be ready by that time. The corporation is eager to meet the cargo plane demand before the 777-8F becomes operational, aiming for approval by May 1.

Boeing stresses the economic significance of the 777F, noting that these freighters contributed over $260 billion to air cargo exports in 2024. Each export adds $440 million to the trade balance, flagging a potential $15 billion loss without the waiver. The company refers to the 777F as the only large widebody freighter currently in production, vital for keeping U.S. trade competitive.