Boeing Seeks Emissions Waiver for 777F Freighter Sales

Boeing has requested a waiver from the FAA to continue selling the 777F freighters until the next-generation 777-8 Freighter is certified. The company argues that demand for cargo planes is strong and that delaying production could affect U.S. export value, despite new emissions rules set for 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 04:21 IST
Boeing is seeking a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to permit the sale of an additional 35 Boeing 777F freighters. The company highlights strong client demand and a delay in certification for its next-generation plane as reasons for this request.

The upcoming emissions regulations, effective from 2028, are creating complications for Boeing, as the new 777-8 Freighter will not be ready by that time. The corporation is eager to meet the cargo plane demand before the 777-8F becomes operational, aiming for approval by May 1.

Boeing stresses the economic significance of the 777F, noting that these freighters contributed over $260 billion to air cargo exports in 2024. Each export adds $440 million to the trade balance, flagging a potential $15 billion loss without the waiver. The company refers to the 777F as the only large widebody freighter currently in production, vital for keeping U.S. trade competitive.

