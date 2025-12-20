Bridgewater Associates Elevates Employee Ownership Amidst Strategic Transformation

Bridgewater Associates is set to significantly expand its employee ownership initiative, giving more than 60% of its staff a stake in the hedge fund by next year. Announced by CEO Nir Bar Dea in an internal memo, this move coincides with Bridgewater's 50th anniversary and its best fund performance in over a decade.

This initiative, a departure from traditional multi-strategy fund practices, mirrors models seen in tech companies and aims to closely align employee incentives with company success. Currently, only about 1% of the firm's employees own equity. The Pure Alpha fund, Bridgewater's flagship macro strategy, has already seen a standout performance with over 26% returns this year, outpacing the S&P 500.

Founded by Ray Dalio in 1975, Bridgewater has transitioned under Bar Dea's leadership, emphasizing a strategic overhaul and exploring new investment strategies, including AI-driven funds. With assets of $92.1 billion under management, the firm is poised for growth under its evolving ownership structure.

