Aviation Security on High Alert Amid Bomb Threat Hoaxes
The Civil Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, assured strict prosecution of individuals behind airline bomb threats, which were deemed hoaxes. Measures for enhancing aviation security are being coordinated among various agencies to reassure passengers and industry partners about the sector's safety and operational integrity.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed concerns over recent bomb threats against airlines, which were later identified as hoaxes. Law enforcement is intensely pursuing all cases, and the government closely monitors the situation.
The disruptions involved at least 19 flights operated by Indian carriers receiving hoax threats over three days. As part of the response, a minor has been arrested by Mumbai police for threatening three flights.
Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to prosecuting those responsible and condemned any attempts to compromise aviation safety. In a high-level meeting, he assured stakeholders of coordinated security efforts in collaboration with global agencies.
