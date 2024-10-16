Aviation Security on High Alert Amid Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed concerns over recent bomb threats against airlines, which were later identified as hoaxes. Law enforcement is intensely pursuing all cases, and the government closely monitors the situation.

The disruptions involved at least 19 flights operated by Indian carriers receiving hoax threats over three days. As part of the response, a minor has been arrested by Mumbai police for threatening three flights.

Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to prosecuting those responsible and condemned any attempts to compromise aviation safety. In a high-level meeting, he assured stakeholders of coordinated security efforts in collaboration with global agencies.

