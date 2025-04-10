Skyward Surge: The Aviation Sector's Promising Flight Path

Airports across India are poised for significant expansion, including both greenfield and brownfield projects in major cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, as well as upgrades under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). This comes amid a surge in international traffic outpacing domestic growth, fueled by enhanced tourism and connectivity to new destinations.

ICRA forecasts continued growth momentum into FY26, with anticipated year-on-year increases of 7-11% in international traffic and 6-8% in domestic traffic. According to Vinay Kumar G, ICRA's sector head for Corporate Ratings, international traffic is particularly lucrative for the airport sector.

Key airport revenues are projected to grow by 18-20% in FY26, driven by consistent passenger growth, increased tariffs at Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad airports, and a ramp-up in non-aeronautical revenues. Despite higher interest and debt repayment obligations, the sector's profitability margins and debt coverage remain healthy, ensuring a stable credit profile for operators.

