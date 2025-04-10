Left Menu

Skyward Surge: The Aviation Sector's Promising Flight Path

The aviation sector anticipates robust growth driven by increased international traffic and improved connectivity to new destinations. ICRA projects continued growth in FY26, with international and domestic traffic increasing. The sector's revenue is expected to rise significantly, bolstered by higher tariffs and non-aeronautical income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:03 IST
Skyward Surge: The Aviation Sector's Promising Flight Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airports across India are poised for significant expansion, including both greenfield and brownfield projects in major cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, as well as upgrades under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). This comes amid a surge in international traffic outpacing domestic growth, fueled by enhanced tourism and connectivity to new destinations.

ICRA forecasts continued growth momentum into FY26, with anticipated year-on-year increases of 7-11% in international traffic and 6-8% in domestic traffic. According to Vinay Kumar G, ICRA's sector head for Corporate Ratings, international traffic is particularly lucrative for the airport sector.

Key airport revenues are projected to grow by 18-20% in FY26, driven by consistent passenger growth, increased tariffs at Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad airports, and a ramp-up in non-aeronautical revenues. Despite higher interest and debt repayment obligations, the sector's profitability margins and debt coverage remain healthy, ensuring a stable credit profile for operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025