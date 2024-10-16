Left Menu

Debating Delays: Safety Measures in Indian Railways

A parliamentary panel scrutinized the delay in implementing 'Kavach', an automatic train protection system, amid recent train accidents. Railway ministry officials assured steps are underway for world-class safety by 2030, including anti-collision coaches, while some members raised concerns about potential sabotage and land acquisition delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:26 IST
Debating Delays: Safety Measures in Indian Railways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The delay in implementing 'Kavach', an automatic train protection system, was a major topic of discussion at a parliamentary panel meeting focused on recent train accidents and passenger safety.

Railway ministry officials reassured committee members that steps are being taken to ensure Indian Railways' network would feature world-class safety measures by 2030, including the rollout of anti-collision LHB coaches.

Concerns were also voiced about potential sabotage in recent accidents and the need for timely land acquisition to prevent project delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024