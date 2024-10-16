Debating Delays: Safety Measures in Indian Railways

The delay in implementing 'Kavach', an automatic train protection system, was a major topic of discussion at a parliamentary panel meeting focused on recent train accidents and passenger safety.

Railway ministry officials reassured committee members that steps are being taken to ensure Indian Railways' network would feature world-class safety measures by 2030, including the rollout of anti-collision LHB coaches.

Concerns were also voiced about potential sabotage in recent accidents and the need for timely land acquisition to prevent project delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)