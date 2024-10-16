Debating Delays: Safety Measures in Indian Railways
A parliamentary panel scrutinized the delay in implementing 'Kavach', an automatic train protection system, amid recent train accidents. Railway ministry officials assured steps are underway for world-class safety by 2030, including anti-collision coaches, while some members raised concerns about potential sabotage and land acquisition delays.
- India
The delay in implementing 'Kavach', an automatic train protection system, was a major topic of discussion at a parliamentary panel meeting focused on recent train accidents and passenger safety.
Railway ministry officials reassured committee members that steps are being taken to ensure Indian Railways' network would feature world-class safety measures by 2030, including the rollout of anti-collision LHB coaches.
Concerns were also voiced about potential sabotage in recent accidents and the need for timely land acquisition to prevent project delays.
