Odisha's Quest for Investment: Majhi's Mumbai Mission

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is on a two-day mission in Mumbai, aiming to draw substantial investments back to Odisha. His itinerary includes high-profile meetings with industrial magnates such as Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sajjan Jindal.

The visit coincides with 'India Chem 2024', where Majhi will engage with stalwarts from the chemical sector, highlighting opportunities in Paradip, Gopalpur, and Dhamra for potential chemical industry growth.

On Saturday, a roadshow featuring leaders from textiles, renewable energy, and banking sectors will promote Odisha's investment opportunities, setting the stage for the upcoming Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)