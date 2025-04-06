Texas Measles Outbreak Intensifies: Second Fatality Sparks National Concern

Texas is grappling with a severe measles outbreak after a second child succumbed to the disease, increasing public health concerns nationwide. The death has prompted U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to schedule a visit to the state, according to early reports on Sunday.

The precise cause of the child's death is still under investigation. Reports from Axios reveal Kennedy's visit was planned post notification of the death, with NBC News adding that he intends to attend the funeral, which is set for Sunday.

The concerning number of measles cases continues to grow, with Texas reporting 59 new cases, raising its total to 481 since January. Vaccine hesitancy has been a critical factor, with experts noting it fosters vulnerable clusters of unvaccinated individuals. Nationally, the disease's spread is worsening, with 607 cases reported so far this year, up from 285 in all of 2024.

