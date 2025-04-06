Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Braces for Intense Summer Heat and Health Risks

Uttar Pradesh is set to experience a harsh summer, with expected prolonged heat waves from April to June. Particularly, Bundelkhand will face severe impacts, threatening human and animal health. Authorities are implementing measures to mitigate effects, with medical experts warning of significant health risks due to the extreme heat conditions.

A punishing summer is predicted for Uttar Pradesh as prolonged periods of high temperatures and intense heat waves are forecasted for April through June.

The Bundelkhand region, covering seven districts, is expected to suffer the most, posing severe risks to human and animal well-being, according to meteorological officials.

The state government, responding to the heat forecasts, has instructed district administrations to implement preventive measures and hospitals to prep for an increase in heat-related illnesses.

