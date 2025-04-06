Gadkari Emphasizes Party as Family at BJP Foundation Event

During the foundation stone ceremony for the BJP's new office in Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the concept of the party as a family. He urged political leaders to view party workers as family members and expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received thanks to their dedication and sacrifice.

Gadkari, joined by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, spoke against past misinformation campaigns by rivals. He underscored his party's non-casteist and non-communal stance, reiterating the BJP's commitment to national development and its progress from humble beginnings to a dominant political force.

The event coincided with the BJP's foundation day. Gadkari recalled the party's journey from its inception in 1980 to its current status, lauding leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. Gadkari personally donated Rs 25 lakh for the new office to signify his commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)