Modi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Sri Lanka, marking a pivotal shift in India-Sri Lanka relations with the signing of crucial agreements in defence, energy, and digitalisation cooperation. Discussions included strengthening military cooperation, addressing interconnected security interests, and developing an energy hub in Trincomalee.

During the visit, Modi met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reaffirming India's commitment to the security of Sri Lanka and ensuring the island nation's territories aren't used against regional interests. His visit showcased India's support through a debt restructuring agreement and grants, emphasizing economic assistance and development projects like the Sampur solar power plant.

While in Sri Lanka, Modi also focused on domestic political elements, such as reiterating the importance of addressing the Tamil community's aspirations and conducting provincial elections. His efforts were recognized as he received the Mithra Vibhushana award, underscoring the strengthened ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)