Modi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka marked a significant phase in bilateral relations with emphasis on defence, energy, and digitalisation cooperation. Several agreements were signed, including a defence pact and energy hub development. Modi highlighted the interconnected security interests and addressed Tamil community aspirations, while being honored with Sri Lanka's highest civilian award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

During the visit, Modi met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reaffirming India's commitment to the security of Sri Lanka and ensuring the island nation's territories aren't used against regional interests. His visit showcased India's support through a debt restructuring agreement and grants, emphasizing economic assistance and development projects like the Sampur solar power plant.

While in Sri Lanka, Modi also focused on domestic political elements, such as reiterating the importance of addressing the Tamil community's aspirations and conducting provincial elections. His efforts were recognized as he received the Mithra Vibhushana award, underscoring the strengthened ties between the two countries.

