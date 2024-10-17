Left Menu

Hope and Warmth: A Community Unites for Mirzapur's Children

The International Youth Development Foundation, with Annakuta Marwadi Bhojnalay, held a charity event in Mirzapur, India, offering essential supplies and sports equipment to local children. The initiative, led by Saurabh Ray and volunteers, fostered community bonds and inspired future positive actions for disadvantaged youth.

Updated: 17-10-2024 11:26 IST
IYDF and Annakuta Marwadi Bhojnalay Bring Joy and Support to Children in Mirzapur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Annakuta Marwadi Bhojnalay, orchestrated a heartening charity event at the Vindhya Saraswati Shishu Mandir Primary School in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Targeting 21 local children, the initiative dispensed essential supplies, educational materials, and sports equipment, transforming the day with care and community spirit.

Led by Saurabh Ray, dedicated volunteers including Awinash Pandey, Shubham Ray, Manvendra Upadhyay, and Uma Kunari were instrumental in the event's success. Their communal efforts not only catered to the children's basic needs but also bridged connections with the larger community. Peshakar Verma, representing the school, conveyed sincere gratitude for the support, acknowledging the event's significant impact.

The occasion featured indispensable supplies like flour, rice, and lentils alongside school materials and sports gear. These donations enriched the children's lives, providing both educational and extracurricular support. A poignant singing session showcased the children's talents, leaving an indelible mark on organizers and volunteers. The event underscored the power of small acts, echoing IYDF's future commitment to social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

