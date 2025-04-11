Northern China's Stormy Weekend: Cold Winds, Cancelled Events, and Climate Impact

Northern China is preparing for a potentially dangerous weather weekend, with typhoon-like gales forcing major sporting events in Beijing to be postponed. The capital's parks are closed, and dozens of train services have been suspended as officials warn the 22 million residents to avoid non-essential travel.

The state-run Xinhua news agency reports that a cold vortex from Mongolia is expected to hit northern Chinese provinces, bringing fierce winds with gusts up to 150 kph (93 mph). This has prompted Beijing to issue its first orange gale alert in a decade, a significant warning level. Beijing's temperature is forecast to drop sharply by 12 degrees Celsius, and wind speeds could potentially break April records.

Aside from the capital, Inner Mongolia and northeast China are bracing for heavy snow, while the south expects severe hailstorms. The extreme weather has already led to the suspension of a Beijing half marathon and the cancellation of numerous flights and train services. The Ministry of Emergency Management reports that natural disasters in China have caused significant economic losses in early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)