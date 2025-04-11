UN Experts Urge Action to Prevent Finger Amputation Punishment in Iran

In a distressing statement released today, United Nations human rights experts have called for urgent international intervention to prevent the execution of amputation sentences for three Iranian men currently detained in Iran’s Orumiyeh Central Prison. These men, who have been convicted of theft, face the brutal punishment of finger amputation under the country’s Islamic Penal Code, a practice that human rights organizations worldwide have condemned as cruel and inhumane.

The sentences were initially handed down in 2019 when the three individuals were convicted of theft and sentenced to have their fingers amputated under Article 278 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, which permits the amputation of fingers as punishment for theft. Despite allegations that the men’s confessions were coerced through torture, the Iranian Supreme Court upheld the amputation sentences in May 2020.

Human rights experts have sharply criticized Iran’s judicial system, noting that confessions obtained under duress, particularly through torture, cannot be used as valid evidence in any legal proceedings. The experts emphasize that the international prohibition on torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment is an absolute standard that applies in all circumstances, and no legal framework can justify such cruel methods.

“These planned amputations are a gross violation of the absolute prohibition of torture and ill-treatment,” the UN experts stated. “The international community must come together and demand that Iran halt this inhumane punishment, which violates fundamental human rights principles. The Iranian authorities must also take immediate action to ensure that any evidence obtained under torture is excluded from judicial proceedings.”

The three men, who have remained in detention since their conviction, have reportedly staged multiple hunger strikes over the years in protest of their ongoing imprisonment and the looming amputation sentences. They have also voiced concerns over the harsh conditions within the prison, which are said to be exacerbated by the constant threat of corporal punishment hanging over them.

In March 2025, the men were informed that their amputation sentences were set to be executed as soon as April 11, 2025. This has raised fears that the Iranian authorities are preparing to carry out the punishment despite growing international condemnation.

This situation is not unique, as there have been multiple reports of other individuals in Iran facing similar fates. In fact, there have been other cases of amputations carried out in Orumiyeh Central Prison in recent months. In October 2024, two prisoners had four fingers each amputated from their right hands using a guillotine, further fueling global outcry against the practice.

Since the founding of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979, reports indicate that the Iranian government has periodically carried out amputation sentences, especially in cases related to theft. However, the lack of official data on the exact number of amputations performed has sparked concern among human rights advocates, who argue that such practices are carried out in secret without sufficient oversight or accountability.

One of the key issues raised by human rights groups is the lack of transparency regarding the enforcement of such punishments in Iran. Despite the legal provisions that allow for amputations, there is little information available on the number of sentences handed down or executed, creating an environment where such violations can occur without adequate scrutiny.

International human rights organizations, including the UN, have repeatedly called for an end to corporal punishment in Iran and for the country to align its legal system with international human rights standards. The UN experts have also urged Iran to ratify the United Nations Convention against Torture and to abolish all forms of corporal punishment as a matter of national policy.

“The practice of amputation as a form of punishment continues to raise profound concerns about the treatment of prisoners under Iranian law,” the experts stated. “The lack of transparency in the enforcement of such sentences is alarming and calls for immediate action. No domestic law, no matter how entrenched, can justify the violation of fundamental human rights.”

The UN experts have confirmed that they are in contact with Iranian authorities, seeking clarification on the situation and urging immediate action to halt the planned amputations. They continue to advocate for the immediate cessation of this practice, which violates the most basic human rights principles.

Experts assert that the global community must continue to apply pressure on Iran, emphasizing the need for the country to honor its international obligations and end the use of cruel and degrading punishment. They also reiterate that Iran must establish a legal system that ensures justice is fair and free from coercion, including torture.

As of now, the fate of the three prisoners remains uncertain, with their amputation sentences hanging over them like a shadow. Their case has become a focal point for the ongoing global debate on the use of corporal punishment and the treatment of prisoners under authoritarian regimes. For the men facing amputation and for countless others suffering similar fates, the world’s attention may be the last line of defense in preventing further violations of their basic human dignity.

The international community continues to await a response from Iran, as the global outcry against the imminent amputations grows louder.