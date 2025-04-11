China's Swift Response: Aid and Support to Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

China has announced an emergency humanitarian aid package worth 1 billion yuan ($137 million) for Myanmar following a catastrophic earthquake. The disaster on March 28, with a 7.7 magnitude, is noted as one of Myanmar's most severe in a century, claiming 3,645 lives, toppling structures, and exacerbating the suffering of communities by depriving them of essential resources such as food, water, and shelter.

The Chinese embassy in Myanmar's release stated that the allocated funds would supply much-needed food, medicines, prefabricated homes, and facilitate experts in medical, epidemic prevention, and disaster evaluation. China has deployed its first-response units, comprising medical professionals, earthquake specialists, field hospital personnel, and rescue dogs, to mitigate the impact.

In total, China has dispatched over 30 rescue teams to contribute to disaster assessment and rehabilitation processes. The Chinese Red Cross added to the relief efforts with a cash donation of 1.5 million yuan ($206,000). Following the completion of their mission, China's search-and-rescue team exited Myanmar on April 9, according to the embassy's official report.

