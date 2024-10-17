Left Menu

Indian Airlines Amplify Operations for Winter Schedule 2024

Indian airlines are set to operate 25,007 weekly flights from 124 airports this winter, marking a 5.37% increase over the 2023 schedule. Despite the suspension of operations at Pakyong and Tezpur, the winter schedule from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025, reflects significant growth in flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move signaling growth in aviation operations, Indian airlines will launch 25,007 weekly flights in their upcoming winter schedule, starting October 27, 2024. This represents a 5.37% increase from the previous winter, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The winter season, spanning from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025, will operate from 124 airports. This is a slight reduction from the 125 airports in the summer schedule, with Pondicherry airport added, though operations at Pakyong and Tezpur are suspended.

This uptick in the number of flights follows a strategic approach aimed at meeting increased demand, reflecting the growing footprint of Indian airlines across domestic air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

