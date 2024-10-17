Indian Airlines Amplify Operations for Winter Schedule 2024

In a move signaling growth in aviation operations, Indian airlines will launch 25,007 weekly flights in their upcoming winter schedule, starting October 27, 2024. This represents a 5.37% increase from the previous winter, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The winter season, spanning from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025, will operate from 124 airports. This is a slight reduction from the 125 airports in the summer schedule, with Pondicherry airport added, though operations at Pakyong and Tezpur are suspended.

This uptick in the number of flights follows a strategic approach aimed at meeting increased demand, reflecting the growing footprint of Indian airlines across domestic air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)