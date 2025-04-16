India to Soar Ahead of China in Aviation Growth by 2026

India is poised to become the world's fastest-growing aviation market by 2026, surpassing China in air passenger traffic growth rates, according to the Airports Council International (ACI). The organization predicts that India's growth rate will reach 10.5% in that year, outpacing China's estimated figure of 8.9%.

Currently exhibiting a 10.1% growth rate, India's aviation sector is earmarked for significant infrastructure development, including the expansion of 159 operational airports and an ambitious plan of 50 new airport projects. This expansion aligns with the country's 5.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate projected until 2053, positioning India as a key player in global aviation.

Domestic airline capacities are also on the rise, with over 1,700 planes on order. ACI's analysis emphasizes India's potential, underscoring robust domestic opportunities and the expected increase in yearly trips per capita from 0.1 to 0.4 by 2043, reflecting strong economic potential.

