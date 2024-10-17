Left Menu

Empowering Futures: IYDF and Shifa Healthcare Unite for Underprivileged Children

The International Youth Development Foundation and Shifa Healthcare organized a charity event in Agra, supporting 52 underprivileged children with education and essential supplies. Through motivational talks and interactive activities, the event aimed to ignite the children's passion for learning and provide community support, showcasing the impact of collaborative initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:08 IST
IYDF and Shifa Healthcare Bring Hope and Guidance to Underprivileged Children in Agra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Shifa Healthcare, organized a charity event in Jawahar Nagar Colony, Agra, on October 17. Led by Dr. Vivek Agrawal, this initiative aimed to support 52 underprivileged children by providing educational resources, essential supplies, and engaging activities.

The event addressed the lack of access to educational resources and basic necessities in impoverished communities. Through donations and interactive sessions, the collaboration focused on inspiring the children with motivational talks and educational games. Dr. Agrawal expressed his pride in the initiative, highlighting its alignment with IYDF's vision and mission.

A dedicated team of volunteers facilitated the event, offering motivational talks on learning and career planning, interactive games for teamwork and communication skills, and educational sessions on personal safety. In addition to learning materials, the children enjoyed a communal meal with the volunteers, fostering a sense of support and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

