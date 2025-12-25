Left Menu

Pakistan Pioneers Competitive Electricity Auction Model

Pakistan's government has approved a pilot electricity auction, allowing market forces to determine power prices. This shift targets inefficiencies and corruption in the current system. Guidelines have been approved for an 800MW wheeling auction, and a steering committee will oversee integrated energy planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-12-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 10:59 IST
Pakistan Pioneers Competitive Electricity Auction Model
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is set to revolutionize its energy market with the introduction of a competitive electricity auction system, marking a significant departure from government-controlled pricing.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has approved guidelines for the wheeling auction, allowing 800MW of electricity to be traded under the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Model (CTBCM).

This move is seen as a first step towards mitigating inefficiencies and alleged corruption in the power sector by enabling market forces to dictate electricity prices, rather than government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025