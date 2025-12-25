Left Menu

Saudi's Diplomatic Challenge in Southern Yemen

Saudi Arabia hopes that the Southern Transitional Council (STC) will withdraw its forces from Yemen's Hadramout and Mahra provinces. The STC's military actions displaced the Saudi-backed government, leading to an unwarranted escalation that negatively impacted Yemeni interests, as stated by Saudi foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia has expressed optimism that the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the principal southern separatist group in Yemen, will retreat from Hadramout and Mahra provinces. These regions were seized by the group earlier this month, according to a statement by the kingdom's foreign ministry.

The statement emphasized that the STC's unilateral military operations had ousted the internationally recognized government backed by Saudi Arabia, causing an 'unjustified escalation' and harming the interests of the Yemeni people.

