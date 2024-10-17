China Protests Taiwan's New Consulate in India
China has urged India to carefully manage Taiwan-related issues to avoid interfering with Sino-Indian relations. This follows Taiwan's opening of a new de facto consulate in Mumbai. China, through its Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, opposes any official Taiwan contacts by countries maintaining ties with China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:59 IST
- Country:
- China
China has urged India to approach Taiwan-related issues with caution, warning against disrupting Sino-Indian relations after Taiwan inaugurated another consulate in Mumbai.
The Chinese government maintains its longstanding position against any form of official interaction with Taiwan by countries in formal relations with China.
These statements were made by Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, during a routine press conference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
